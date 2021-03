Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about one of the biggest position battles this spring which is the battle to anchor the offensive line.

Swinney discusses his early thoughts on freshman Ryan Linthicum and others battling to win the starting job at center.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics