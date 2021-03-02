Tigers ranked in Spring Poll

Olympic

By March 2, 2021 3:53 pm

In the first polls released by United Soccer Coaches for the spring season, the Clemson women’s soccer team ranks ninth, announced by the office on Tuesday. Five Atlantic Coast Conference schools ranked among the top 25.

Head coach Eddie Radwanski’s squad opened the spring campaign with two wins over College of Charleston, outscoring the Cougars 8-2 and moving their all-time record against the program to 6-0. Clemson holds an overall record of 8-4-0 following the spring opening series.

Caroline Conti and Maliah Morris each contributed three goals and an assist in the series, while Jackson Moehler added two assists on the defensive end.

Across the fall season, the Tigers remained undefeated at home, only allowing one goal when playing on home field. The Tigers have led their opponents in all statistical categories across the fall and spring.

Clemson gets set to hold three straight home matches against SEC opponents across March and early May, with Auburn coming to Historic Riggs Field on March 6.

ACC in the Polls

1- Florida State

2- North Carolina

5- Duke

8- Virginia

9- Clemson

RV- Notre Dame

–release and photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communication

