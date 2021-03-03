Clemson is now Uiagalelei's team

Clemson is now Uiagalelei's team

Football

Clemson is now Uiagalelei's team

By March 3, 2021 1:28 pm

By |

After showcasing his immense potential in two starts last season while Trevor Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19, D.J. Uiagalelei is now leading the way for Clemson at quarterback entering the 2021 season.

The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae and Will Vandervort break down what will be different now that this is Uiagalelei’s team with an in-depth discussion from the TCI studio.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , Football, Video

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Former NFL quarterback, now NFL analyst for NBC Sports, Chris Simms does not believe Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. Who does Simms think is (…)

3hr

Playing behind Clemson legend Travis Etienne over the past three seasons, Lyn-J Dixon easily could have decided to bolt for another school where he could be the featured running back and get more (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home