Clemson is now Uiagalelei's team

After showcasing his immense potential in two starts last season while Trevor Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19, D.J. Uiagalelei is now leading the way for Clemson at quarterback entering the 2021 season.

The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae and Will Vandervort break down what will be different now that this is Uiagalelei’s team with an in-depth discussion from the TCI studio.

