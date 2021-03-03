Latest Clemson NCAA Tournament projection

The latest projection for the field of 68 for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology has Clemson in the NCAA trn as a #7 seed playing #10 St. Bonaventure in the first round. Glad Bob Lanier out of eligibility. Clemson has beaten 7 of the teams Lunardi has in the tournament. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) March 3, 2021

The varying states of NCAA tournament Bracketology. 🏀🏀 Why wait until morning when we can update tonight?!? https://t.co/2kZ3Sc0Lqc — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 3, 2021

