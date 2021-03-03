NBC analyst isn't a fan of Lawrence

Former NFL quarterback, now NFL analyst for NBC Sports, Chris Simms does not believe Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Who does Simms think is better than Lawrence? See below.

My 2021 Draft QB Rankings. Taping the podcast soon with full breakdown/explanation. pic.twitter.com/dkzlcKeZEJ — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 3, 2021

