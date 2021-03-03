What They Are Saying: Where will Etienne land?

There isn’t a lot of drama about where Trevor Lawrence will be drafted but there are plenty of different opinions about where Travis Etienne will go.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Etienne and where he might land in the NFL draft.

Is Clemson RB Travis Etienne RB1? Check out my full trait-by-trait scouting report that breaks down my thoughts on him with final grades from all members of the @TheDraftNetwork scouting team:#NFLDraft https://t.co/dJVph62P8X — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) March 2, 2021

If Najee Harris is picked before the Steelers are on the board and Travis Etienne out of Clemson is available should the Steelers draft him or go in another direction? pic.twitter.com/licw6CSqFp — YinzNationSport🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@YinzNationSport) February 28, 2021

Travis Etienne finished 15th All-Time in Scrimmage yards in NCAA history. 🔹 6,107 Scrimmage Yards

🔹 102 Receptions

🔹 78 Total Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/MpuelnEvMS — RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) March 3, 2021

📺 In this video snippet from the latest Prospect Podcast, I explain why I have Najee Harris > Travis Etienne in my RB rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft, and @MatthewColler gives great insight on the value for both RBs in today's NFL https://t.co/8e19V9Yt9X — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 3, 2021

I recently updated my rookie rankings and moved Travis Etienne up to #1 overall. I may be in the minority here, but I see him being a can't miss running back. Capable in all phases. https://t.co/kenAdjdkLt pic.twitter.com/d9Wb5rWwtj — Jeff Haseley (@JeffHaseley) February 28, 2021

Happy Friday, @AtlantaFalcons fans. Questions are in and some of the topics include: • Drafting RBs too high 🤔

• Falcons franchise tag options 💰

• Are Kyle Pitts and Kyle Trask options? 🐊

• How good is Travis Etienne? 👀 📬 SFTB – https://t.co/DPVPSEH0T4 pic.twitter.com/K3vLTn8dHj — Matthew Tabeek (@MatthewTabeek) February 26, 2021

Of course, that’s assuming Najee is RB1. I think that list can be mostly applied to the first RB taken, whether it’s him, Travis Etienne or Javonte Williams. However, I think Najee’s stock will likely trend upward. I could easily see his range becoming, say, 16-32. — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) March 3, 2021

The Rookie Scouting Portfolio (RSP) @MattWaldman’s RSP Film Room: Why Another Year at Clemson Proved Wise for RB Travis Etienne https://t.co/XEqVNW4mGM pic.twitter.com/ITSpCzdOzL — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) March 2, 2021

Steelers passing up both Najee Harris and Travis Etienne yet get as good of a running back? Steelers full 7-round Mock Draft 2.0 https://t.co/mY2Q858Ejb — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 2, 2021