4-star safety includes Tigers in top group

Clemson made the top schools list Thursday for a standout prospect from the Sunshine State.

Hallandale (Fla.) four-star safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. (pictured above, far right) included the Tigers in the top 12 he announced on social media.

Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Miami, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, UAB, UCF and USF also made the cut for Allen, who has collected dozens of scholarship offers.

Allen is ranked as the nation’s No. 14 safety according to the 247Sports Composite, which considers him a top-250 national prospect (No. 242) in the 2022 class.

Allen camped at Clemson in the summer of 2019 and received an offer from the Tigers last June.

