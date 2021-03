The NFL has released the list of players selected to participate in the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.

Five former Clemson players have been invited, including offensive tackle Jackson Carman, running back Travis Etienne, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receivers Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers.

You can check out the full list of invited prospects here.

