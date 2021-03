By Staff Reports | March 4, 2021 9:52 am

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is pretty confident Deshaun Watson has played his last game in a Houston Texans’ uniform.

See why Ramsey would know what he is talking about below.

Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share an agent — David Mulugheta. Jalen would know. https://t.co/rQWJlOY1bW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!