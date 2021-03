Heading into his sophomore season, Walker Parks is trying to be a more vocal leader as he prepares to step into a bigger role on Clemson’s offensive line.

Parks, who is working at both left and right tackle this spring, discusses what he learned from his freshman season last year, his goals for the 2021 campaign and more.

