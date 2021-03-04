Taylor's Take: Nolan Turner returns for sixth season

Taylor's Take: Nolan Turner returns for sixth season

March 4, 2021

Clemson received some great news when Nolan Turner decided to return for one more run with the Tigers.

In this edition of Taylor’s Take a look at his decision and his anger following the loss to Ohio State.

Home