Taylor's Take: Nolan Turner returns for sixth season

Clemson received some great news when Nolan Turner decided to return for one more run with the Tigers.
In this edition of Taylor’s Take a look at his decision and his anger following the loss to Ohio State.
Clemson received some great news when Nolan Turner decided to return for one more run with the Tigers.
In this edition of Taylor’s Take a look at his decision and his anger following the loss to Ohio State.
The NFL has released the list of players selected to participate in the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine. Five former Clemson players have been invited, including offensive tackle Jackson Carman, running back (…)
Clemson made the top schools list Thursday for a standout prospect from the Sunshine State. Hallandale (Fla.) four-star safety Alfonzo Allen Jr. (pictured above, far right) included the Tigers in the top (…)
The Clemson Softball team (9-2, 4-2 ACC) travels to Virginia (6-5, 2-3 ACC) for a four-game series in Charlottesville, Virginia at Palmer Park. SERIES SETUP Who – Clemson (9-2, 4-2 ACC) at (…)
The Clemson Tigers begin ACC play with a three-game home series against Notre Dame this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. SERIES SETUP • Who – Notre Dame (…)
One of Clemson’s top cornerback targets in the 2022 class is Toriano Pride, a four-star prospect from Lutheran North High School in St. Louis, Mo. The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Pride, who (…)
If you pay attention to Tony Elliott closely during football practice, you will notice he is usually the only coach on Dabo Swinney’s staff wearing an orange or purple Clemson baseball cap. Why? Because Elliott (…)
A former Clemson cornerback was picked up off waivers Wednesday by the San Francisco 49ers. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, the 49ers picked Mark Fields off waivers. (…)
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is pretty confident Deshaun Watson has played his last game in a Houston Texans’ uniform. See why Ramsey would know what he is talking about below. (…)
Clemson has started what they hope is another run to a championship and the new leader for the Tigers is D.J. Uiagalelei. The Clemson Insider’s Emilee Smarr reports on how the Clemson quarterback plans to (…)
Here are a few news and notes from Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott from his session with the media following Wednesday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. The (…)