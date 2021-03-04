The DJ Uiagalelei Era Begins

Clemson has started what they hope is another run to a championship and the new leader for the Tigers is DJ Uiagalelei.
Emilee dishes on the start of the DJ era at Clemson.
Clemson has started what they hope is another run to a championship and the new leader for the Tigers is DJ Uiagalelei.
Emilee dishes on the start of the DJ era at Clemson.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is pretty confident Deshaun Watson has played his last game in a Houston Texans’ uniform. See why Ramsey would know what he is talking about below. (…)
Here are a few news and notes from Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott from his session with the media following Wednesday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. The (…)
Tony Elliott has plenty of talent to work with after making the transition from Clemson’s running backs coach to become the Tigers’ new tight ends coach, in addition to his duties as offensive (…)
Walker Parks is not happy with the performance of Clemson’s offensive line in 2020, and neither is the rest of the unit. Parks, a talented rising sophomore offensive tackle, didn’t mince words when (…)
Tony Elliott may not coach the running backs at Clemson anymore, but he still coordinates the Tigers’ offense. That means he still knows what is going on at running back and according to Dabo Swinney’s (…)
Clemson’s five-game winning streak in the ACC has come to an end. After posting an undefeated February for the first time since 1990, the Tigers’ struggled to build any momentum in their 64-54 loss to (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was a candidate for the head coaching job at Tennessee earlier this offseason after Jeremy Pruitt was fired. Tennessee athletic director Danny White also (…)
When Tony Elliott first learned he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was not going to be coaching in the Sugar Bowl this past January, he broke down. “Just the initial shock. I had no idea,” (…)
Clemson University’s May graduation ceremonies will be held in Greenville, How do the graduates think about the move and the limitation of visitors? Joanne Bethea and Taylor Farmer checked in (…)
The latest projection for the field of 68 for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi. https://twitter.com/TimBourret/status/1367162211651768322 (…)