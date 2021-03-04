Top DB building ‘very strong’ bond with Tigers

Top DB building ‘very strong’ bond with Tigers

Recruiting

Top DB building ‘very strong’ bond with Tigers

By March 4, 2021 12:23 pm

By |

One of Clemson’s top cornerback targets in the 2022 class is Toriano Pride, a four-star prospect from Lutheran North High School in St. Louis, Mo.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Pride, who named a handful of programs on his list of over two dozen offers that are recruiting him the hardest.

“Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and Mizzou,” he said of the schools he has been hearing from the most lately.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Brent Venables are tag-teaming Pride’s recruitment and telling him he could make an instant impact for the Tigers as a versatile defensive back at corner or nickel.

“That I have a great chance and opportunity to get on the field early,” Pride said of Clemson’s message to him. “And they can move me around because I’m a dynamic player.”

St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North 4-star CB Toriano Pride

Pride (5-11, 180) is building a really good bond with Reed and Venables and appreciates how straight up the coaches have been with him during the recruiting process.

“I would describe my relationship with them as very strong,” he said. “I really like them, and I feel like they’re never gassing my head up and keeping it real with me.”

Pride plans to commit before the start of his senior season in August and knows what will be important to him when the time comes for him to choose a college.

“The biggest factors in my recruitment is my relationship with the coaches, what are my chances of playing early, and if I like the campus,” he said.

Clemson is among the group of schools standing out to Pride at this point in the process.

“Clemson, Bama, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, Mizzou, and more,” he said of his favorites.

Pride added he hopes to visit those schools and others after the NCAA dead period, which has been extended through May 31, eventually ends.

Pride is ranked as high as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 73 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

A former Clemson cornerback was picked up off waivers Wednesday by the San Francisco 49ers. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, the 49ers picked Mark Fields off waivers. (…)

4hr

Clemson has started what they hope is another run to a championship and the new leader for the Tigers is D.J. Uiagalelei. The Clemson Insider’s Emilee Smarr reports on how the Clemson quarterback plans to (…)

16hr

Walker Parks is not happy with the performance of Clemson’s offensive line in 2020, and neither is the rest of the unit. Parks, a talented rising sophomore offensive tackle, didn’t mince words when (…)

17hr

Tony Elliott may not coach the running backs at Clemson anymore, but he still coordinates the Tigers’ offense. That means he still knows what is going on at running back and according to Dabo Swinney’s (…)

18hr

Clemson’s five-game winning streak in the ACC has come to an end. After posting an undefeated February for the first time since 1990, the Tigers’ struggled to build any momentum in their 64-54 loss to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home