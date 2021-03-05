Big news regarding attendance for fall football games

Clemson University President Jim Clements announced Friday that Clemson University is planning for a normal level of campus activity starting in the fall, including full capacity for Clemson football games.

“Our campus and athletic department staffs have done a remarkable job navigating this challenge, and have worked tirelessly to provide a safe, accommodating atmosphere for our student-athletes, staff and fans throughout the past year,” said athletic director Dan Radakovich in a statement to The Clemson Insider. “September is still a long way out and we know much can change, but when IPTAY season ticket requests become available on April 1, it will be with an intent to have full capacity at Memorial Stadium.”

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!