Former Tiger invited to Clemson Pro Day

Former Clemson wide receiver was invited to participate in Clemson’s Pro Day.

Diondre Overton announced on Twitter Friday he has been invited to participate in Clemson’s Pro Day next Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

In 2019, Overton had 22 catches for 352 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 23.5 yards per reception.

Blessed to be able to receive a 2nd opportunity at Clemson’s ProDay March 11th 🖤 @ClemsonFB — Diondre Overton (@diondreoverton_) March 5, 2021

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!