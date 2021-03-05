Latest Clemson Athletics COVID Report

Clemson Athletics completed 5,357 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Feb. 12 to Mar. 4, 2021. Thirty-eight individuals received positive results during the three-week period, including 25 student-athletes and 13 staff members, or 0.7% positive.

Since June 1, 2020, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 38,154 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 308 positive results (211 student-athletes, 97 staff), 0.8% positive, and no hospitalizations.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!