Latest Clemson Athletics COVID Report

Latest Clemson Athletics COVID Report

Football

Latest Clemson Athletics COVID Report

By March 5, 2021 4:08 pm

By |

Clemson Athletics completed 5,357 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Feb. 12 to Mar. 4, 2021. Thirty-eight individuals received positive results during the three-week period, including 25 student-athletes and 13 staff members, or 0.7% positive.

Since June 1, 2020, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 38,154 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 308 positive results (211 student-athletes, 97 staff), 0.8% positive, and no hospitalizations.

courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4m

CLEMSON, SC — The Tigers opened ACC play with serious power as they hit four home runs to defeat the Irish 13-7. Davis Sharpe got the start for the Tigers and went 5.2 innings giving up six hits, five (…)

2hr

A top defensive back prospect from Missouri narrowed down his list of nearly 30 offers Friday, and Clemson made the cut. Toriano Pride, a four-star cornerback from Lutheran North High School in St. Louis, (…)

3hr

Clemson took the lead over Notre Dame in the third inning as the Tigers open ACC play. Caden Grice singled off the glove of the shortstop.  Bryce Teodosio followed with a two-run home run to center (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home