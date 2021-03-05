Monte Lee on one of the best offensive performances he's seen

Monte Lee on one of the best offensive performances he's seen

Baseball

Monte Lee on one of the best offensive performances he's seen

By March 5, 2021 8:41 pm

By |

Clemson exploded for four home runs Friday night as they downed Notre Dame 13-7.

Coach Lee said it was one of the best offensive performances he has seen.  Watch coach Lee’s postgame press conference.

, , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Clemson won its seventh consecutive game Friday with a 9-1 victory over Virginia at Palmer Park in Charlottesville Virginia. Pitcher Valerie Cagle earned the win to (…)

2hr

Less than a week after Derion Kendrick was dismissed from the football team, Clemson is down another cornerback. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers will be without cornerback Malcolm Greene the (…)

3hr

The Clemson Tigers opened ACC play with serious power as they hit four home runs to defeat the Irish 13-7. Davis Sharpe got the start for the Tigers and went 5.2 innings giving up six hits, five runs and five (…)

5hr

A top defensive back prospect from Missouri narrowed down his list of nearly 30 offers Friday, and Clemson made the cut. Toriano Pride, a four-star cornerback from Lutheran North High School in St. Louis, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home