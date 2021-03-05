Monte Lee on one of the best offensive performances he's seen

Clemson exploded for four home runs Friday night as they downed Notre Dame 13-7.
Coach Lee said it was one of the best offensive performances he has seen. Watch coach Lee’s postgame press conference.
Whereas Ajou Ajou came to Clemson last year as an extremely gifted but raw receiver, the Tigers’ new freshmen wideouts – Beaux and Dacari Collins – arrived on campus this year more advanced from a (…)
Former Clemson wide receiver was invited to participate in Clemson’s Pro Day. Diondre Overton announced on Twitter Friday he has been invited to participate in Clemson’s Pro Day next Thursday at the Poe (…)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Clemson won its seventh consecutive game Friday with a 9-1 victory over Virginia at Palmer Park in Charlottesville Virginia. Pitcher Valerie Cagle earned the win to (…)
Less than a week after Derion Kendrick was dismissed from the football team, Clemson is down another cornerback. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers will be without cornerback Malcolm Greene the (…)
The Clemson Tigers opened ACC play with serious power as they hit four home runs to defeat the Irish 13-7. Davis Sharpe got the start for the Tigers and went 5.2 innings giving up six hits, five runs and five (…)
Clemson has plenty of talent at linebacker, and there is no shortage of competition at the position this spring. With fifth-year senior Baylon Spector sidelined right now following offseason surgery, and (…)
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following Friday’s sixth practice of the spring behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. (…)
Here is a photo gallery from The Clemson Insider’s Bart Boatwright of Clemson’s 12 early enrollees. LINK to Freshman Photo Gallery. Parts of Friday’s practice was open to the media. It was the first time the (…)
A top defensive back prospect from Missouri narrowed down his list of nearly 30 offers Friday, and Clemson made the cut. Toriano Pride, a four-star cornerback from Lutheran North High School in St. Louis, (…)
Clemson took the lead over Notre Dame in the third inning as the Tigers open ACC play. Caden Grice singled off the glove of the shortstop. Bryce Teodosio followed with a two-run home run to center (…)