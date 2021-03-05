Tigers make the cut for top DB

A top defensive back prospect from Missouri narrowed down his list of nearly 30 offers Friday, and Clemson made the cut.

Toriano Pride, a four-star cornerback from Lutheran North High School in St. Louis, included the Tigers in the top seven he announced on social media along with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon.

Pride (5-11, 180) is ranked as high as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 73 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Clemson offered Pride last August, and he told The Clemson Insider recently that he is building a strong bond with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“I would describe my relationship with them as very strong,” he said. “I really like them, and I feel like they’re never gassing my head up and keeping it real with me.”

