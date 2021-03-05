What They Are Saying: Watson has NFL buzzing

Deshaun Watson has the NFL and the media buzzing as everyone wonders where he will play next season.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson and his standoff with Houston.

Jalen Ramsey thinks Deshaun Watson is done in Houston 😳 pic.twitter.com/nomziyjKeA — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2021

Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson share an agent — David Mulugheta. Jalen would know. https://t.co/rQWJlOY1bW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021

Mike Meltser (@MikeMeltser) Texans are the “Worst Situation in All of Sports” I @DAonCBS https://t.co/rSNEuTquSp — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) March 4, 2021

ICYMI: J.J. Watt: "The one thing I want for Deshaun Watson is for him to be happy"https://t.co/huYZkhGRoH pic.twitter.com/w2H1mIaLi6 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 3, 2021

George Paton said the #Broncos “will be aggressive” in attempting to trade for Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/gUQc2isqzh — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) March 4, 2021

Deshaun Watson had a front-row seat for Jalen Ramsey's exit from Jacksonville, since they have the same agent. Ramsey says he highly doubts that Watson will ever wear a Texans uniform again. https://t.co/dWVpSzN17f — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 4, 2021

If you’re wondering why Deshaun Watson is upset, go back and read what he had to say the day after the final game this season. pic.twitter.com/52WlRZs5C9 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 4, 2021

Deshaun Watson, don’t even think about going to Chicago. pic.twitter.com/aKOkpoO5nM — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 26, 2021

.@ShannonSharpe on the Jets making Sam Darnold available for trade: "I like Sam and think if he had the pieces around him he could be really good. But it seems like they've made up their mind and the Jets are loading up to try and get Deshaun Watson." pic.twitter.com/MiQTOehltI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 4, 2021

Former #Jets Pro-Bowl WR tells me on the @JakeAsmanShow that he believes Deshaun Watson would be a 'great fit' playing for the Jets. "If you win in New York, you are a king around the world…" pic.twitter.com/qLhfbj5l1v — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) March 1, 2021

When you watch JJ Watt go to Arizona to team back up with DeAndre Hopkins, makes it more and more real to me that Deshaun Watson is never playing for the Texans again. I think it's time to realize Watson will get moved. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2021

Louis Riddick Continues to Bang the Drum for Deshaun Watson and the Chicago Bearshttps://t.co/zu2ALYZQNK — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) March 5, 2021