Recruiting

5-star Clemson target sets commitment date

By March 6, 2021 3:07 pm

A five-star Clemson target in the class of 2022 has set his commitment date.

Jefferson (Ga.) five-star athlete Malaki Starks announced via social media Saturday that he will announce his college decision on March 25.

Alabama, Clemson and Georgia are the finalists for Starks, who is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 prospect from the Peach State, No. 4 athlete nationally and No. 29 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Starks is being recruited as a safety by Clemson, with safeties coach Mickey Conn serving as his primary recruiter.

Starks’ uncle, Jerome Williams, was a tight end for the Tigers under Danny Ford from 1986-89.

