Senior Day Photo Gallery

The Clemson seniors will have great memories of Senior Day as they defeated Pitt, 77-62, Saturday to take another step towards the NCAA Tournament.
Check out some great pictures from the special day for the seniors in our Photo Gallery.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Trailing by two runs heading into the fifth inning in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Clemson Softball team tallied five straight runs, including four in the top of the (…)
Clemson dropped the second game of its series with Notre Dame 3-1 on Saturday after an exceptional pitching performance by John Bertrand. The Furman graduate transfer pitched seven innings, allowed just three (…)
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media following Saturday’s 77-62 victory over Pitt. Clemson finished the regular season with wins in six of their last seven games. (…)
A five-star Clemson target in the class of 2022 has set his commitment date. Jefferson (Ga.) five-star athlete Malaki Starks announced via social media Saturday that he will announce his college decision on (…)
Saturday was Senior Day at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum. However, the story of the afternoon was all about a sophomore. Guard Al-Amir Dawes came off the bench and scored a game-high 21 points and had five (…)
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was named the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, when he also earned first-team all-conference honors and freshman All-American status after recording (…)
Clemson has been known as “Wide Receiver U” for some time now. Part of that reason is due to the tall and lanky receivers it has had over the years, starting with DeAndre Hopkins in 2009 and more (…)
Clyde Trapp does not feel like he is going to cry or anything like that this afternoon when Clemson hosts Pittsburgh in its final regular season game of the year. However, he did acknowledge it will be an (…)
Clemson defensive tackle Brian Bresee spoke with The Clemson Insider Friday following Day 6 of spring practice. Bresee made it clear he was not pleased with how last season ended in the Sugar Bowl and that he (…)
When Jihaad Campbell narrowed down his list of nearly three dozen offers earlier this week, it wasn’t a surprise to see Clemson make the cut. Among the reasons the Tigers cracked the final eight that (…)