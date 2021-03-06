Senior Day Photo Gallery

Senior Day Photo Gallery

Basketball

Senior Day Photo Gallery

By March 6, 2021 4:33 pm

By |

The Clemson seniors will have great memories of Senior Day as they defeated Pitt, 77-62, Saturday to take another step towards the NCAA Tournament.

Check out some great pictures from the special day for the seniors in our Photo Gallery.

, , , , , , Basketball, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3m

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Trailing by two runs heading into the fifth inning in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Clemson Softball team tallied five straight runs, including four in the top of the (…)

5hr

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was named the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, when he also earned first-team all-conference honors and freshman All-American status after recording (…)

9hr

When Jihaad Campbell narrowed down his list of nearly three dozen offers earlier this week, it wasn’t a surprise to see Clemson make the cut. Among the reasons the Tigers cracked the final eight that (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home