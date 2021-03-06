Bresee hungry to improve in Year 2

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was named the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, when he also earned first-team all-conference honors and freshman All-American status after recording 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 12 games (10 starts).

Although the former No. 1 recruit in the country burst onto the scene with a breakout true freshman season last year, Bresee isn’t satisfied heading into his second year as a Tiger and is still hungry to get better in certain areas of his game.

Specifically, during spring practice, Bresee has his sights set on sharpening up his technique and working on pre-snap reads while taking the next step as a run defender.

“I’ve definitely got to improve in the run game and work on my technique in general,” he said following Clemson’s practice on Friday. “College football is a lot faster than high school, and I definitely need to start reading backfield sets better. Just a lot of pre-snap stuff, and also like I said, my technique, I need to improve getting things down quicker.”

Turning on the film this offseason and breaking down his technique, Bresee pinpointed his footwork and hand placement as a couple of areas for improvement, while he is also aiming to increase his strength and speed with the help of Clemson’s strength and conditioning program.

“For me, a lot of it was in the run game, just getting my feet right, getting my hands right, reading offensive linemen and knowing what to do on certain blocks they send at me, and like I said, getting pre-snap stuff done,” Bresee said. “So, in the offseason, I’ve been taking on a lot of those tasks. Just trying to get my feet right whenever we’re going live and getting my hand placement correct and really just working on getting a lot stronger and faster in the weight room in spring training this offseason.”

Bresee’s four sacks were the most by a true freshman interior lineman in 2020 – Clemson’s second straight season having the FBS leader among first-year defensive tackles in that category after Tyler Davis accomplished the feat in 2019.

Davis took Bresee under his wing when Bresee arrived on campus as a midyear enrollee in January 2020 and helped Bresee out a lot last season, especially when Davis was banged up and Bresee had to step in for him at defensive tackle.

“Tyler’s always been a big help to me from when I first got here,” Bresee said. “It’s like having another coach with you. When you’re in the film room or on the field, he’s super knowledgeable about the game. Especially when he was out and I was filling in and taking a lot of snaps, he was always there. After games we’d go in and watch film together and see what I had to work on, what I didn’t do well, what I did well. He’s just like having another coach on the field with you.”

Bresee is living in the film room this offseason and eager to be an even better all-around player in 2021 than he was in his first college football campaign last fall.

“We watch film every day,” he said. “So, every day, I try to improve on a little bit of something, no matter what it is. We’re in there every day watching film, whether it’s practice or games or cut-ups on different clips. We’re always in there.”

