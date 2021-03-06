Spring Practice Notebook: Ross doing more than catching passes

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following Friday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

The Tigers completed their sixth practice of the spring. Here are a few news and notes from practice.

On Justyn Ross fielding punts. “Justyn is a natural. He really is. It is something he really wants to work at. He has great ball skills, and he has the temperament. Everybody thinks they can do that job, until they have to do that job. That is a lonely position. But Justyn is definitely a guy that will be in the mix.”

Freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. “He is going to be a great player. He is a natural prospect. He is as advertised. He is a naturally physical guy. You say linebacker, but I have been around some guys where linebacker was not natural for them, but he is a very natural guy. He sees the game well. He has one motor. I love that, he goes full speed. But again, we wanted a guy (there) and he is the guy. We love his potential and what he can look like at that position.”

Why Taisun Phommachanh was not at practice. “He was not available today. He was in protocol. He is having a good spring. He is doing a great job.”

Clemson had two full-time quarterbacks at practice. The other two were D.J. Uiagalelei and Hunter Helms. Punter Will Spiers was working as the third quarterback in some drills.

On freshman corner Nate Wiggins. “Nate’s an exceptional young talent. He’s got a ways to go. He’s got to get stronger… But he’s a natural kid. He can run. He’s got great length, good instincts for the game. He’s a tough guy. I like that… He’s an outstanding young prospect with a lot to learn.”

Clemson running back limited in practice. Running back Chez Mellusi was wearing a green jersey in Friday’s practice which means he participated in individual drills but did not participate in hitting drills.

