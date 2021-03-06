Swinney has no interest in ACC politics

Last year, the ACC teased football fans by adding Notre Dame into the conference due to the pandemic and doing away with divisions. However, both were temporary solutions to help the league and the Irish through a tough time.

Now that Notre Dame is back to being an Independent in football, the ACC has already said it is going back to divisions in 2021 to decide its representatives in the ACC Championship Game.

But college football fans have not been too happy with the news. They were hoping the league would continue to allow the top two teams in the standings to advance to the title game, which in turn gives the ACC the opportunity to have a more premier matchup.

Last year, it gave ACC fans undefeated and No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 and one-loss Clemson in the title game, a rematch of their double-overtime thriller from the regular season. And though the Tigers beat the Irish handedly, 34-10, the fact both teams had just one loss to each other, the matchup allowed the conference to get two teams in the College Football Playoff, joining the SEC as the only conferences to put two teams in the playoff in the same year during the CFP era.

However, do not try to get Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney involved in the conference’s politics.

“I am in favor of whatever the league tells us,” Swinney said when asked about doing away with divisions. “We are going to get this team ready to go. I really don’t care to be honest with you.

“It is what it is. That is the same problem in a lot of leagues. We are going to play the schedule we have, divisions or however it comes about. That is all we focus on.”

When asked a follow-up question, Swinney recommended they speak with the ACC’s new commissioner.

“We got a new commissioner named Jim Phillips. Those are good questions for him,” he replied with a smile. “It is not up to Coach Swinney here at Clemson. I just have to get the Tigers ready to play.”

Clemson will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

