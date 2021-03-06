Tigers a strong contender for top Texas WR

After signing three wide receivers as part of the 2021 class in four-stars Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins and Troy Stellato, Clemson plans to take at least two more receivers in the 2022 class, possibly three.

In our Looking Ahead feature, The Clemson Insider looks at the top names on Clemson’s board at wide receiver and where the Tigers stand with them:

Clemson already owns one commitment from a wideout in Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star Adam Randall, who is ranked as a top-five prospect in the Palmetto State regardless of position and the No. 109 overall prospect in the country per 247Sports.

Right now, the only uncommitted receiver with an offer from the Tigers is Brenen Thompson, a four-star athlete from Spearman, Texas, ranked as a top-50 national prospect by both ESPN (No. 26 overall) and Rivals (No. 42).

After receiving an offer from Clemson in December via receivers coach Tyler Grisham, Thompson told The Clemson Insider it felt “amazing” for him to score the offer. “I can’t even explain it!” he added. “Beyond blessed.”

Thompson and Grisham communicate frequently and have formed a strong bond. “Me and Coach Grisham have just been building a great relationship,” Thompson told TCI recently. “He’s a really great coach and even a better person!”

In late December, Thompson narrowed down his list of three dozen offers when he announced a top 12 that included Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Clemson has been trending with Thompson lately, especially since landing a commitment from Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik earlier this week.

The two Lone Star State standouts interacted on Twitter after Klubnik announced his commitment on Tuesday.

The Tigers appear to be the frontrunner for Thompson right now, and having Klubnik on board certainly helps their chances.

Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma are among other programs heavily pursuing Thompson, who traveled to Texas A&M for a self-guided visit this weekend.

A few of the other wide receivers in the class of 2022 that we’re keeping tabs on are Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s four-star Andre Greene Jr., Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star Antonio Williams and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star C.J. Williams.

