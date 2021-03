Clemson grabbed the early lead on Notre Dame in the rubber match game on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when it loaded the bases on two drawn walks and a hit batter. Third baseman Max Wagner then hit into a double play at short to score Grice from third base. Grice led off the top of the inning with a walk.

Clemson led 1-0 after two innings of play.