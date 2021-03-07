What They Are Saying: NFL teams are loving Rodgers

Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers, who Dabo Swinney has called a Pro for years, is drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Rodgers on Twitter with Clemson’s Pro Day on tap for this week.

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers bench pressed 225 pounds 24 times at the @thehouseathlete combine.@arodgers_3 is listed at 5'10" 210lbs 😮 (via @JCTSports)pic.twitter.com/9E4nZ24c2S — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 4, 2021

I really want the Bucs to draft Amari Rodgers just to have Tom Brady throwing touchdowns to the eldest son of Tee Martin, the most prominent member of the Brady 6. It would be one hell of a full circle moment to complete his career. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 28, 2021

Most 15+ yard receptions from the slot this season: 1. Amari Rodgers, Clemson – 25

2. Kadarius Toney, Florida – 23

3. Marlon Williams, UCF – 22

4. Elijah Moore, Ole Miss – 20 pic.twitter.com/B03HfxY1mo — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 5, 2021

"I did that for Kobe." Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers went beast mode and hit 24 reps on the bench press in honor of Kobe Bryant 🙌 @ClemsonFB (via @arodgers_3)pic.twitter.com/GnHWJtQK7o — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 4, 2021

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson – Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More https://t.co/maQ7nHb7EI — Giants (@2021NYGIANTS) March 6, 2021

Pressing for success: With two dozen or so NFL hopefuls cheering him, #Clemson's Amari Rodgers outlifted all WRs, including House of Athlete combine host Brandon Marshall. @Manny_Navarro and @JCTSports take you inside the workouts (more coming today). https://t.co/myrIqFPrPu pic.twitter.com/Tc7L3u57ei — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) March 5, 2021

Clemson’s Amari Rodgers, Iowa’s Brandon Smith and Texas A&M’s Jhamon Ausbon participate in WR route-running drills at #HOACombine. @thehouseathlete pic.twitter.com/wSc8TjcCnZ — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 5, 2021

I like him even more now! 🙌🏾 Dream scenario for Clemson WR Amari Rodgers: Second round to Packers https://t.co/D39nnbDid2 via @thepackerswire — The Packer Backer Podcast (@packerbackerpod) March 7, 2021

.@ClemsonFB WR Amari Rodgers (@arodgers_3) looks super smooth. Flashed on this DINO route here with the ball from Kellen Mond. Scouting Report: https://t.co/6O8gk4Vs6M#FrontOffice33 #HOACombine pic.twitter.com/x0qEGPnGt0 — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 5, 2021

A few pro days for potential #Jaguars targets in the first next week. Northwestern will hold theirs on Tuesday, with Rashawn Slater and Greg Newsome as the obvious standouts. Clemson and Texas both on Thursday. Clemson will have Amari Rodgers there while Texas has Samuel Cosmi — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) March 5, 2021