What They Are Saying: NFL teams are loving Rodgers

What They Are Saying: NFL teams are loving Rodgers

Football

What They Are Saying: NFL teams are loving Rodgers

By March 7, 2021 3:03 pm

By |

Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers, who Dabo Swinney has called a Pro for years, is drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Rodgers on Twitter with Clemson’s Pro Day on tap for this week.

 

 

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
27m

Other than giving up a solo home run to Clemson’s Caden Grice in the bottom of the sixth inning, Notre Dame pitcher Liam Simon was nearly untouchable in the four innings he pitched Sunday. Coming into the (…)

2hr

Last season was not an easy one for Lyn-J Dixon. Though he had a very good spring in 2020 before the pandemic hit and opened up fall camp as one of the more consistent players, the Clemson running back hit a (…)

3hr

Clemson grabbed the early lead on Notre Dame in the rubber match game on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning on two drawn walks and a hit (…)

14hr

When he was struggling in preseason practice as a true freshman last fall, Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks turned to his father – like he always has – for support and advice. “My dad is my (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home