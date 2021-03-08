Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson-Notre Dame Sunday

Sunday was a beautiful day at Doug Kingsmore stadium where Notre Dame defeated Clemson to win the series over the Tigers.
Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Sunday was a beautiful day at Doug Kingsmore stadium where Notre Dame defeated Clemson to win the series over the Tigers.
Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson forward Aamir Simms was named to the All-ACC second team, which the ACC announced Monday morning. This is the second year in a row Simms was named to an All-ACC team. Last year, he earned third (…)
Clemson’s coaching staff feels like they have really hit home runs with the 2021 signing class. Twelve of the Tigers’ 19 signees enrolled in school in January and are participating in spring drills. (…)
A talented two-sport athlete from the Sunshine State has seen his football recruitment explode of late. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep tight end CJ Hawkins, a class of 2022 prospect, has picked up offers from (…)
If there is one thing Tony Elliott learned about 2020 … he is not taking anything for granted. Clemson’s offensive coordinator was one of several Tigers affected by COVID-19 last season, as he missed the (…)
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of heat last month for what he said when weighing in on Deshaun Watson and his demand to be traded from the Houston Texans: (…)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Clemson won its 10th straight game Sunday thanks to an 8-1 victory over Virginia at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Va. The win completed a four-game sweep of the (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee talks about Sunday’s loss to Notre Dame and the series loss to the Irish. Lee discusses how an early curfew in ACC play limited his options in the ninth inning. Because of the Notre (…)
Other than giving up a solo home run to Clemson’s Caden Grice in the bottom of the sixth inning, Notre Dame pitcher Liam Simon was nearly untouchable in the four innings he pitched Sunday. Coming into the (…)
Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers, who Dabo Swinney has called a Pro for years, is drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said (…)
Last season was not an easy one for Lyn-J Dixon. Though he had a very good spring in 2020 before the pandemic hit and opened up fall camp as one of the more consistent players, the Clemson running back hit a (…)