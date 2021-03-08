Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson-Notre Dame Sunday

March 8, 2021

Sunday was a beautiful day at Doug Kingsmore stadium where Notre Dame defeated Clemson to win the series over the Tigers.

Check out some of the action in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

