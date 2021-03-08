Clemson freshman is making noise on defense

Clemson’s coaching staff feels like they have really hit home runs with the 2021 signing class. Twelve of the Tigers’ 19 signees enrolled in school in January and are participating in spring drills.

On Saturday, Clemson wrapped up its seventh practice of the spring and the 12 freshmen continue to shine, in particular linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.

“He is going to be a great player,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said this past Friday. “He is a natural prospect. He is as advertised.”

Trotter is the son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., a four-time Pro Bowl selection. The younger trotter is considered to have some of the same attributes as his father.

He was rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2021 class by ESPN for a number of reasons.

“He is a naturally physical guy. You say linebacker, but I have been around some guys where linebacker was not natural for them, but he is a very natural guy,” Swinney said.

Nicknamed the “Quiet Assassin” by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Trotter, Jr., is all about his business and simply puts his head down and goes to work.

“He sees the game well. He has one motor. I love that, he goes full speed,” Swinney said. “But again, we wanted a guy (there) and he is the guy. We love his potential and what he can look like at that position.”

Trotter was the lone linebacker the Tigers signed in the 2021 class.

Clemson will continue spring practice this afternoon behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

