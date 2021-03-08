Clemson freshman named national player of the week

Baseball

By March 8, 2021 1:35 pm

By |

Clemson freshman receives high honor for his performance this past week.

Lefthanded pitcher/first baseman Caden Grice has been named one of 12 national players of the week by College Baseball Newspaper.

