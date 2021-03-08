Clemson freshman named national player of the week

Clemson freshman receives high honor for his performance this past week.

Lefthanded pitcher/first baseman Caden Grice has been named one of 12 national players of the week by College Baseball Newspaper.

👏 @CadenGrice3 named one of 12 national players-of-the-week by @CBNewspaper! 💯 Grice went 6-for-13 with four home runs & six RBIs in four games last week. 💣 💣 💣 💣 pic.twitter.com/Id5NBTUGJf — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 8, 2021

