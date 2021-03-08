Former Clemson coach takes shot at ESPN analyst

Former Clemson coach takes shot at ESPN analyst

Football

Former Clemson coach takes shot at ESPN analyst

By March 8, 2021 10:22 am

By |

Former Clemson coach and player did not like the way an ESPN analyst portrayed the Clemson Football program on Twitter Sunday.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who covers both the NFL and College Football for the Four-Letter Network, wrote quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a lot of untapped potential because the scheme he ran at Clemson did not help him develop as a quarterback.

Former Clemson running back and developmental coach Rod McDowell did not like what Orlovsky was writing, so he put him on blast.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Clemson forward Aamir Simms was named to the All-ACC second team, which the ACC announced Monday morning. This is the second year in a row Simms was named to an All-ACC team. Last year, he earned third (…)

20hr

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Clemson won its 10th straight game Sunday thanks to an 8-1 victory over Virginia at Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Va. The win completed a four-game sweep of the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home