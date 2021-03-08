Former Clemson coach takes shot at ESPN analyst

Former Clemson coach and player did not like the way an ESPN analyst portrayed the Clemson Football program on Twitter Sunday.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who covers both the NFL and College Football for the Four-Letter Network, wrote quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a lot of untapped potential because the scheme he ran at Clemson did not help him develop as a quarterback.

Former Clemson running back and developmental coach Rod McDowell did not like what Orlovsky was writing, so he put him on blast.

Stop it right now! I understand you’re doing your job but come on now! “The scheme he played in being so non development based” isn’t the NFL running a lot of what the colleges are running now days? Guess the NFL is non development base too— and that’s saying a ton — Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) March 8, 2021

