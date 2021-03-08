Quick injury updates and other notes from spring practice

The Clemson Football team held their eighth practice Monday behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Here are a few notes and injury updates to report from the practice time the media was allowed to view.

Still not at practice. Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh was not at practice again. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said last Friday that he was in protocol.

Defensive tackle banged up. Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart was wearing a green jersey. That means he could do individual drills but he could not participate in contact drills.

Venables is cleared. Clemson linebacker Jake Venables was wearing a normal jersey today, which means he is cleared to practice. Venables was wearing a green jersey on Friday, which meant he was limited in that practice on the things he could do.

Venables, of course, broke his arm at Virginia Tech last season, and had surgery the following week.

Other injury updates. Other Clemson players also wearing green jerseys at Monday’s practice were offensive guard Matt Bockhorst and tight end Braden Galloway.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross, as expected, was still wearing a yellow jersey, which means he cannot participate in any drills that involve live contact.

