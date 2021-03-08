Venables making Simpson as versatile as possible

Trenton Simpson is making sure he knows all the ins and outs at the strongside linebacker position on Clemson’s defense. He is also learning the other two positions—middle and weakside—as well.

“I am learning all three positions so I can be as versatile as possible,” he said. “Whenever I come out of SAM I can rotate to MIKE or WILL and just be able to play at a high level. That is what Coach (Brent Venables) is getting me prepared for. He wants me to be ready on Sept. 4 for all three positions.”

Last season, Simpson played the SAM position exclusively. The 6-3, 225-pound linebacker finished last year with 32 tackles, including 6.5 behind the line of scrimmage. He had four sacks and forced a fumble as well. He played in all 12 games for the Tigers and started three of them, including the Sugar Bowl.

Simpson says he is working a good balance of reps at the middle and weakside positions so far this spring.

“I am getting maybe three reps at SAM and two reps at MIKE or WILL,” he said. “It is a great balance. It is more SAM, but I am getting MIKE or WILL out there.”

Simpson said Malcolm Greene and Tyler Venables have been working with him at the SAM/Nickel spot this spring.

Clemson will practice next on Wednesday before taking 11 days off for spring break.

