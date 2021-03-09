Big-time WR says ‘it would be hard to say no’ to Clemson

Portland (Ore.) Westview four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons holds 30-plus scholarship offers and is a sought-after prospect in the class of 2022.

Clemons, who grew up in Michigan and played his junior season in Utah, feels a few Pac-12 programs and a couple of Big Ten schools are pursuing him the hardest at this point in his recruiting process.

“There’s a few standing out,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Oregon, Stanford, USC, Michigan, Penn State.”

Clemson is among others showing interest that have not yet offered, along with schools such as Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Florida.

Clemons (6-3, 205) has been in frequent contact with Tigers receiver coach Tyler Grisham.

“I talk to Coach Grisham a good amount,” he said. “They’re trying to figure out what their ’22 class is going to look like and see me improve in a few areas before they offer.”

Should the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer in the future, Clemons says it would be hard to turn down.

“Getting a Clemson offer would be huge,” he said. “It would be hard to say no considering what they have going down there.”

Clemons claims no leader in his recruitment right now and doesn’t currently have a timeline for a commitment.

“I don’t have a favorite but I’m just trying to commit before signing day,” he said laughing.

Clemons is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Oregon by 247Sports and considered a top-150 national prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. As a junior least season, he recorded 38 catches for 817 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging nearly 22 yards per reception.

