Former linebacker making noise at defensive end

Football

By March 9, 2021 9:04 pm

Kevin Swint, who spent his first year at Clemson playing linebacker, has changed positions.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson confirmed after Monday’s practice that Swint has left his spot at linebacker and has moved up to defensive end. At 6-foot-3, 245-pounds, it makes sense Swint moved over to defensive end.

“That’s my boy. I talk to him a lot,” Simpson said. “He said it is more natural for him. He is getting to fly around and have fun.”

Swint was a four-star linebacker coming out of high school as part of the 2020 class, the first freshman class in Clemson history to be rated No. 1 in the country. Last year, he played in 10 games overall and was credited with three tackles including a half sack.

Simpson said Swint has been making some noise at practice.

“Definitely, from what we have seen at practice, he is making a lot of plays in the backfield,” Simpson said. He has speed. He is very physical, so I think he is definitely liking (defensive end). So, to me when we talk, he is enjoying it.”

Swint’s move to defensive end has helped the Tigers out this spring in terms of depth at the position. K.J. Henry is sitting out the spring due to post-season surgery and Justin Foster has retired from the game.

Swint came to Clemson with very impressive accolades. He was one of the most productive defensive players in the state of Georgia during his time in high school.

He was a four-year starter at Carrollton High and three-time captain as voted by his teammates. He recorded 41.5 career sacks among his 359.5 tackles and was a two-time all-state selection.

“I think my talents will be used in the best way possible to help my team win any game,” Swint said to The Clemson Insider in January of 2020. “You can expect a heavy hitter and a very humble and loyal teammate.”

Swint ranked as the No. 139 overall player in the 2020 class by ESPN.

“Kevin’s a guy, he’s a very physical player and he’s got a great skillset, been well coached,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said about Swint last year. “Very naturally instinctive and understands pass rush and leverage and really closes to the football well. He’s got concrete in his helmet when he gets there.”

