Impressive stat on Etienne

Travis Etienne racked up more yards after contact during his college career than any other player in the 2021 NFL Draft class, and it’s not even close.

Check out this impressive stat on the former Clemson running back from Pro Football Focus:

Travis Etienne has 3,087 yards AFTER CONTACT in his career at Clemson. 400 more than any other draft-eligible player. pic.twitter.com/0Yt9a4xXmQ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 9, 2021

