Lee takes blame, wants to lower the pressure

USC Upstate scored five runs in the second inning and five runs in the ninth inning on its way to a 12-2 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The Spartans, who took a 1-0 lead in the two-game season series, improved to 10-0 and won their 13th game in a row dating to 2020. The Tigers dropped to 5-5.

Watch Lee’s interview with the media below.

