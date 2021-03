By Will Vandervort | March 9, 2021 10:22 am

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson says he is cross training at the middle and weakside positions this spring, along with his work at strongside backer.

Below Simpson explains how many reps he is getting at each position and how motivated the Tigers are following last year’s Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State.

