Tigers play Miami in ACC Tournament

Clemson already owns two wins over the Hurricanes this season
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke with the media Tuesday as the No. 5 seed Tigers get set to take on 13th-seed Miami in Day 2 of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday.
The game is set to tip at 2:30 p.m.
The Tigers (16-6, 10-6 ACC) have already defeated Miami twice this season, 66-65 at Miami on Jan. 2 and then 66-58 at Clemson on Feb. 27.
Miami (9-16, 4-15 ACC) beat No. 12 Pitt, 79-73, Tuesday to advance to Day 2 of the tournament.
Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.
Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!