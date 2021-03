Two former Clemson stars named among the top offensive players in this year’s NFL Draft class.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne made Pro Football Focus’s All-Draft Class for offense ahead of April’s draft:

2021 Draft Class is LOADED with offensive talent pic.twitter.com/cCuGIPKBfv — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 9, 2021

