Former Tiger reportedly re-signs with NFL team

Former Clemson wide receiver reportedly re-signs with the NFL team he played for last season.

Ray-Ray McCloud will be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The #Steelers have agreed to terms with WR/return man Ray-Ray McCloud on a one-year deal, source said. McCloud played in every game last season, starting two, and now stays in Pittsburgh. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2021

