Clemson held its Pro Day on Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Below are unofficial 40-yard dash times from a few of the notable participants:

RB Travis Etienne: 4.40 (first attempt); 4.40 (second attempt)

WR Amari Rodgers: 4.45 (first attempt); 4.44 (second attempt)

WR Cornell Powell: 4.47 (first attempt)

