Photo Gallery: Clemson's Pro Day

March 11, 2021 1:41 pm

Clemson held its annual Pro Day Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Former Tigers such as running back Travis Etienne, wide receivers Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers, offensive tackle Jackson Carman and tight end J.C. Chalk worked out for 29 NFL teams.

Check out the photo gallery from Thursday’s Pro Day. LINK

–photos courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications 

