Swinney breaks down Clemson's top prospects from Pro Day

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the ACC Network’s Huddle Crew during Clemson’s Pro Day Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Below are some of the things Swinney said about NFL Draft prospects Travis Etienne, Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers.

Swinney on Travis Etienne: “He is an every-down back. He did not come here that way, and it is not that he couldn’t, he just had not been asked to do things and was in an option type of offense that he grew up in. But he is an every-down player. He can pound it between the tackles. He breaks tackles. He runs through the smoke. He can run away from people. He brings explosiveness. Every time he touches the ball you hold your breath. He is one of those guys. And then he is dynamic. You saw that with him this year. In fact, the last guy to do what he did in college football in rushing and receiving was Saquon Barkley. It has only been done four times in the last 20 years. So, it just shows you how dynamic he has become.”

Swinney on Cornell Powell: “He is a great example for so many people out there, especially in this environment we are in now. Where if it is not going your way, you just pack up and leave. Cornell could have left. He played as a freshman. Then he got hurt. He battled through injuries, hamstring. Then we redshirted him in the middle of his career. But what I love about Cornell is that he became very self-aware. He wanted to be coached. He had to learn how to compete at this level and really play full speed all the time. It was awesome. The easy thing for him to do would be to leave, but he stayed, and he competed. That, I think, is the best quality you can have if you are going to be successful at the next level.”

Swinney on Amari Rodgers: “He has great tape in both areas (the outside and the slot). He can do both. But he is a prototypical slot-type of guy. He has great short-area quickness. He has great collision balance. When you are in the slot. You have some traffic you have to navigate. He has a great understanding of the game and a high football IQ. He is long. He plays like he has the length of a 6-2 or 6-3 type guy. But what you love about him is his yards after contact and his yards after the catch.”

