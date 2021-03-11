Swinney thinks freshman can have major impact

One of the defensive backs in Clemson’s secondary that has caught the eye of head coach Dabo Swinney this spring is freshman cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Wiggins, a midyear enrollee who arrived on campus in January, has flashed his potential so far in spring practice and showed off his talent again on Wednesday when he intercepted a pass during the Tigers’ scrimmage.

“This Nate Wiggins kid, he’s going to be a good one,” Swinney said. “He’s got to grow up, he’s still got some maturing to do. He’s still got to really learn a lot of the details, but he’s a natural guy. He’s got a lot to work with. Very gifted with his range and his speed. He can really run, he’s got great length. He’s a tough kid. He’s got excellent ball skills.”

Wiggins, who originally committed to LSU before flipping to Clemson four days prior to the early signing period last December, was ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and a top-100 national prospect (No. 76 overall) in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

An Atlanta native, Wiggins played at Grady High School in 2018 and 2019 before transferring to Westlake High for his senior season in 2020.

Based on what he has seen from Wiggins to this point in the spring, Swinney believes he can make a major impact for the Tigers at the outset of his career this season.

“He’s got to get in the weight room,” Swinney said, “but he is really talented and has a chance to really be a very strong contributor for us this year as a true freshman.”

