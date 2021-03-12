Clemson Tiger will have Lawrence's back in Jacksonville

A former Clemson Tiger will have Trevor Lawrence’s back in Jacksonville should the Jaguars draft the former Clemson quarterback, as everyone expects, with the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tyler Shatley, who first signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and has played all seasons in Jacksonville, resigned a one-year deal on Friday.

Jaguars’ guard Tyler Shatley, an undrafted free agent from 2014 who started 10 games last season and 25 during his seven seasons with the team, is re-signing a one-year deal with Jacksonville, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!