Clemson Tiger will have Lawrence's back in Jacksonville

Football

By March 12, 2021 4:48 pm

By |

A former Clemson Tiger will have Trevor Lawrence’s back in Jacksonville should the Jaguars draft the former Clemson quarterback, as everyone expects, with the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tyler Shatley, who first signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and has played all seasons in Jacksonville, resigned a one-year deal on Friday.

