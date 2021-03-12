Clemson travels to No. 18 North Carolina

The Clemson Tigers look to snap a three-game losing streak as they travel to No. 18 North Carolina to play the Tar Heels in a three-game series this weekend in Chapel Hill, N.C.

SERIES SETUP



Clemson (5-5, 1-2 ACC) vs. North Carolina (7-4, 3-3 ACC)CU – NR; UNC – No. 18 Baseball AmericaFriday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)Chapel Hill, N.C. (Boshamer Stadium)ACC Network ExtraDave Nathan, Kyle StraubWCCP (105.5 FM)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 102-92-1 (1901-2019)

• Record at North Carolina – North Carolina leads 46-37 (1951-17)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Davis Sharpe (CU) vs. RHP Austin Love (UNC)

• Saturday – RHP Ty Olenchuk (CU) vs. RHP Max Carlson (UNC)

• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. RHP Max Alba (UNC)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 0-1 road record, lost against USC Upstate 12-2 on Tuesday at home.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.2 runs per game and hitting .258 with a .365 on-base percentage, .418 slugging percentage and eight steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.11 ERA, .250 opponents’ batting average and 3.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

NORTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• North Carolina, who has a 6-2 home record, is led by first-year Head Coach Scott Forbes.

• Liberty defeated the Tar Heels 8-7 on Tuesday. They are hitting .249 and have a 3.71 ERA and .982 fielding percentage.

• Justice Thompson is hitting .405 with four homers, eight RBIs and four steals, while Caleb Roberts has totaled four home runs and 13 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Ten of Clemson’s next 15 games are away from home.

• Clemson is 4-0 when outhitting its opponent and 1-5 when it gets outhit.

• Clemson has scored 30 of its 52 runs this year in the fifth and seventh innings (15 runs in each of those innings).

GILBERT LEADING BULLPEN

• Freshman lefthander Geoffrey Gilbert has pitched late in games for the Tigers since his first season in 2020.

• He is 0-1 with one save, an 0.87 ERA, a .243 opponents’ batting average and 16 strikeouts against one walk in 10.1 innings pitched in 2021.

• In two relief appearances in ACC games, he has pitched 5.0 scoreless innings of three-hit ball with three strikeouts against no walks.

• He is holding opponents to 1-for-17 (.059) with runners on base.

• In his career, he is 1-1 with a save, an 0.78 ERA and 30 strikeouts against eight walks in 23.0 innings pitched over 13 relief appearances.

—Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

