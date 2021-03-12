Speedy Sunshine State receiver hearing from Clemson

Speedy Sunshine State receiver hearing from Clemson

Recruiting

Speedy Sunshine State receiver hearing from Clemson

By March 12, 2021 3:18 pm

By |

Clemson is showing interest in a speedy prospect from the Sunshine State with over a dozen scholarship offers under his belt.

Miami (Fla.) Palmetto wide receiver Mike Jackson Jr., a class of 2022 recruit, has been hearing from Tigers receivers coach Tyler Grisham over the past month or so.

“I have talked to the receivers coach,” Jackson told The Clemson Insider. “He wants me to come visit and stuff like that.”

Jackson and Grisham began communicating in the middle of February and have remained in touch.

“Like every other day,” Jackson said of how often the two have been talking.

Grisham has made a good impression on Jackson during their conversations.

“He’s a great person and a great coach,” Jackson said.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Jackson is one of the fastest receivers in South Florida for the 2022 cycle and compares himself to an NFL star who is similar in stature and also a burner.

“I’d describe myself as (Kansas City Chiefs receiver) Tyreek Hill,” he said.

Georgia, LSU, Kentucky, Miami, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Indiana and Maryland are among the programs that have offered Jackson, who feels Louisville and Kentucky are a couple of the schools recruiting him the hardest.

In 2019, Jackson played on both sides of the ball for his Miami Palmetto team that won a district title and went 10-2 in Florida’s 8A classification.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

17m

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, who was dismissed from the Clemson team on Feb. 28, was arrested in his hometown of Rock Hill, S.C. According to a report in the The State, Kenrick was arrested (…)

4hr

The Clemson Softball team hosts Furman on Friday and Saturday in Clemson. This will be the first meeting between the two schools. The Tigers come into the series on a 10-game winning streak. Game 1 is set (…)

7hr

New Houston Texans head coach David Culley would not reveal anything from his conversation with quarterback Deshaun Watson when he was on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Friday. However, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home