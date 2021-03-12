Speedy Sunshine State receiver hearing from Clemson

Clemson is showing interest in a speedy prospect from the Sunshine State with over a dozen scholarship offers under his belt.

Miami (Fla.) Palmetto wide receiver Mike Jackson Jr., a class of 2022 recruit, has been hearing from Tigers receivers coach Tyler Grisham over the past month or so.

“I have talked to the receivers coach,” Jackson told The Clemson Insider. “He wants me to come visit and stuff like that.”

Jackson and Grisham began communicating in the middle of February and have remained in touch.

“Like every other day,” Jackson said of how often the two have been talking.

Grisham has made a good impression on Jackson during their conversations.

“He’s a great person and a great coach,” Jackson said.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Jackson is one of the fastest receivers in South Florida for the 2022 cycle and compares himself to an NFL star who is similar in stature and also a burner.

“I’d describe myself as (Kansas City Chiefs receiver) Tyreek Hill,” he said.

Georgia, LSU, Kentucky, Miami, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Indiana and Maryland are among the programs that have offered Jackson, who feels Louisville and Kentucky are a couple of the schools recruiting him the hardest.

In 2019, Jackson played on both sides of the ball for his Miami Palmetto team that won a district title and went 10-2 in Florida’s 8A classification.

