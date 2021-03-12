Tigers host Furman this weekend

The Clemson Softball team hosts Furman on Friday and Saturday in Clemson. This will be the first meeting between the two schools.

The Tigers come into the series on a 10-game winning streak. Game 1 is set for 5 p.m. today.

SERIES SETUP

Who – 25 Clemson (13-2, 8-2 ACC) vs. Furman (4-8, 0-0 SoCon)

Best Ranking – CU – 25; FUR – NR

When – Friday & Saturday, March 12 & 13

Where – Clemson, S.C. (McWhorter Stadium)

Watch – ACCNX

NOTES

Clemson went 4-0 at Virginia last weekend, outscoring the Cavaliers 26-7.

In the circle, the Tigers were led by Valerie Cagle, who pitched 14.2 innings, went 2-0 in four appearances, and collected two saves. The Yorktown, Virginia native only surrendered two runs, one of which was unearned.

Offensively, Clemson was led by Ansley Gilstrap who hit .429, and registered four RBIs for the weekend. Gilstrap was also successful on all three stolen base attempts. Her peak performance came in the final outing against the Cavaliers when she went 4-for-4 at the plate, including a double and a triple.

After going 4-0 at Virginia last weekend, Clemson extended its winning streak to 10 games, making the Tigers the hottest team in the ACC entering this weekend.

Clemson’s 10-game win streak is tied for the program’s longest win streak ever. In 2020, the Tigers tallied 10 straight wins from Feb. 26 – March 7, which was kick started by their first-ever ranked win against then-No. 14 Georgia.

The Tigers are also 7-0 all-time in ACC road games and 8-0 in all road games this season.

Clemson debuted at No. 25 in the USA Today/NFCA coaches’ poll on March 9, 2021.

Clemson is 27-0 all-time – and 10-0 in 2021 – when scoring five runs or more.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

