Tigers win 11th straight

Clemson’s softball team won its 11th straight game Friday thanks to an 8-0 victory over Furman at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson. The 11 consecutive wins are a new record for the young program, which started in 2020.

Clemson’s Marissa Guimbarda hit her 40th career home run, a two-run shot to left field to end the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Valerie Cagle improved to 9-1 in the circle with her third complete-game shutout of the season. The second-year freshman, who leads the ACC in wins, held Furman hitless for the first 3.0 innings.

The Tigers (14-2) struck first in the bottom of the third on an RBI infield single by Guimbarda, the ACC’s RBI leader. Abi Stuart followed with the first of her two doubles to knock home Carlee Shannon, who was pinch running for Guimbarda.

Clemson piled on four more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Stuart registered her second double of the game, bringing home two runs to extend the Tigers’ lead to 4-0.

Infielder Kyah Keller recorded her first career sac fly on a high-hit ball to right field, allowing Stuart to score. Clemson extended its lead to 6-0 after Casey Bigham roped her second hit of the day on an RBI single down the right-field line before Guimbarda hit her two-run shot to left field.

Furman pitcher Sierra Tufts suffered the loss to fall to 3-4 on the season. The Paladins are 4-9 as a team.

The Tigers return to McWhorter Stadium Saturday to face Furman in a doubleheader to wrap up the series. First pitch of Saturday’s opening game is set for 1 p.m. on ACCNX.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

